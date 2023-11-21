Due to inflation, the preparations to drop another lightning bomb on the people are complete.

According to the sources, another additional burden of 40 billion rupees has been prepared on electricity consumers, electricity is likely to be more expensive by 3 rupees 53 paise per unit.

Sources say that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application with Nepra to increase the price of electricity.

According to the sources, the increase has been sought by the CPPA in the context of the monthly fuel adjustment of October 2023.

A record increase in inflation of 9.95 percent, the overall rate reached 41.90 percent

Sources say that Nepra will hear the request of CPPA on November 29. In case of an increase, the burden of about 40 billion rupees will be on electricity consumers.

According to the sources, the increase in the price of electricity will not be applicable to the electric consumers, sources