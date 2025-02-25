Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has rejected claims of loan waiver of Rs 18 crore. According to Indian media, Preity Zinta has termed the Congress’ allegations as ‘fake’ and has termed the loan waiver claim as baseless.

Preity has accused the Congress of spreading malicious rumours against the actress, while the actress also clarified that she had already paid the said loan amount 10 years ago.

She has strongly denied the allegation made by the Kerala unit Congress that she gave her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in exchange for a loan waiver of Rs 18 crore from the crisis-ridden New India Cooperative Bank.

It should be noted that the Kerala Congress’s ex-account shared a post from a news portal claiming that actress Preity Zinta had waived off her Rs 18 crore loan by giving her social media accounts to the BJP and the bank went bankrupt last week while people are wandering on the streets for their money.’

In response to this post, Preity Zinta gave a befitting reply to the Congress, saying that she runs all her social media accounts herself and the Congress should be ashamed of spreading fake news. No one has waived off any loan for me.