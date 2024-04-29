Karachi: The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in heat intensity in the city for the next three to four days.

According to the Meteorological Department, Karachi and adjacent areas are likely to experience hot weather during the day and sea breezes in the evening.

According to meteorological analysts, the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius yesterday, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department says that the humidity in the city is 55% while the winds are blowing at a light speed in the city.