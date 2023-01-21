Four female pupils who were charged with allegedly assaulting a classmate at a private school in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood of the province capital were granted pre-arrest bail by a Lahore session court on Saturday.

The court authorised their release on bail in exchange for surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 each and prohibited police from detaining them until January 30.

After a video of the girl students hitting the victim went viral on social media, the police filed a first information report (FIR) against the accused under sections 337A I 354, and 379 of the PPC.

The victim’s father, Imran Younas, said in the FIR that his daughter’s classmate was a drug addict who wanted his daughter to work for her business.

One of the girls allegedly also possessed a dagger, according to the FIR. In addition, the victim’s father said that the suspects stole his daughter’s gold chain and a locket as they were attacking her.

When his daughter declined to join their group, he claimed that two sister torture her.The victim was beaten, brought to the canteen, and humiliated there, according to the FIR.

The victim’s father claimed that he also contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to request that the people who posted the footage to social media be held accountable.