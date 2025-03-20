Muslims in India do not enjoy religious freedom even during the holy month of Ramadan. According to Indian media, the administration of a university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, arrested and sent student Khalid Dhan to jail for offering prayers on the campus.

More than 400 students protested at the university against the illegal detention of Khalid Dhan, demanding the student’s arrest. The Modi government, which claims to be the world’s largest democracy, did not turn a blind eye to the Muslim students’ protest for their rights.

Instead of listening to the protesting students, the police charged them with batons, fired tear gas and fired in the air. Despite this, when the students refused to end the protest, the Indian police forcibly arrested 6 of them and transferred them to the police station.

The protesting students said that if worship is allowed in our university, then why can’t Muslim students who are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan offer prayers?