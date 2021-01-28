LAHORE: A prayer leader was found dead inside his house in Lahore’s Shalimar neighbourhood on Thursday, according to the police.

They said the body of 24-year-old Muhammad Asif was found inside his house on the first floor of a mosque in Multani Colony. Unidentified persons murdered him, they added.

A police official said unknown persons had visited the deceased at his house before he was found dead.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the prayer leader’s murder and sought a report in this regard from the Capital City Police Officer. He called for the arrest of those involved in the felony at the earliest.He assured the bereaved family of provision justice at any cost.