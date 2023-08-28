IS the PPP beginning to understand that it made a serious error? Days before the 15th National Assembly was dissolved, it quietly capitulated and controversially approved the census findings alongside the PDM parties, and it now appears to be struggling to understand the ramifications of that decision.

It is important to remember that the party continually objected to the census results until it was time for them to be approved. The PPP had been aware of this possibility the entire time. Independent observers had repeatedly cautioned that approving the census at the last minute would offer the authorities an excuse to postpone elections longer than the 90-day period required by the law. Therefore, the news that the Council of Common Interests ultimately decided to adopt the findings was unanimously reached had come as a surprise. The party now asserts that it was informed that the CCI’s ruling would not affect the timing of the elections.

To be clear, the PPP is taking the right stance: There is no tolerance for any additional Constitutional violations under whatever excuse, including delimitations. However, given how calculating the PPP’s politicking is typically, it is difficult to accept the party’s explanation for its rapid U-turn at face value.

It is difficult to imagine that its leadership could have been so gullible as to think, even for a split second, that their approval of brand-new census figures would not immediately necessitate the necessity for brand-new constituency delimitation.

There is a lot of speculation as to what exactly caused them to alter their minds, but whatever the reason, it seems the party has finally made up its mind to take a strong stance on the issue. next a recent Central Executive Committee meeting, the PPP made an announcement on its stance, indicating it would be more firm once its officials met with the top election commissioner the next week.

Due to its opposition to any election delay, the party is now at odds with its former coalition allies in the PDM-led government. The PML-N and JUI-F, among others, are supporting the ECP’s decision to pursue new delimitations, which could force the PPP and the struggling PTI into a similar situation.

Many people’s interest has already been sparked by the image of Aitzaz Ahsan seated at the PPP’s CEC meeting. Mr. Ahsan, a pillar of the PPP, has long fallen out of favour with the party’s top leadership. His sympathies for his Zaman Park neighbour are also well known. Was he there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution? It is a tantalising possibility for those who have grown weary of the recent listlessness in political activity. Any ripple in these placid waters is welcome news.