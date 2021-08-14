KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the nation on Independence Day and said that Pakistan’s future is bright.

In a message issued on the occasion of Independence Day, the PPP Chairman said that this day commemorates the impact of the peaceful political struggle of our forebears and their commitment to a democratic vision for Pakistan.

“Unfortunately even after 74 years, our people are still deprived of basic services and equal rights, and are plagued by diseases such as discrimination, injustice and poverty,” said Chairman PPP. “The solution to Pakistan’s problems lies in the establishment of true democracy and the observance of the Constitution.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that PPP is a political party that carries forth the thinking and ideology on which our founding ancestors had established this great country. “The PPP is working to make the country a truly modern, progressive, and vibrant democratic state,” he stated.

“Today, we pledge that we will resist any attempt made to control the people’s right to vote for their candidate of choice,” said Chairman PPP. “We will ensure there is no place for prejudice, terrorism and extremism in the country.”

The PPP chairman said that on the occasion of Independence Day, his thoughts are with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are being subjugated under the yoke of barbarism every day.

He said that in light of the will of Kashmiris and UN resolutions, the PPP would continue to support them till Kashmir gains independence.