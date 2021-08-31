KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected the proposed bill of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) by the federal government.

He said that a committee of government employees to head the entire country’s media was absolutely unacceptable.

According to a statement issued from Bilawal House Media Cell, Karachi, the PPP Chairman further said that the government wanted to stifle critical voicesby setting up a media tribunal.

“The proposed bill of Pakistan Media Development Authority will end press freedom in the country,” stated Chairman PPP. He also said that PPP would oppose the formation of PMDA no matter what the cost.

“We will stand firmly with the journalist community in their struggle against the passage of the proposed bill of Pakistan Media Development Authority,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Pakistan Peoples Party will participate in the protest by journalists against the black law of PMDA.”

The PPP chairman said that the government wanted to impose restrictions on the media to hide its incompetence and corruption.