How did PPP win?

Pakistan People’s Party never got support from Karachi in the local elections, in the past, if the People’s Party got any victory in the local elections, it was in the rural areas. have failed to perform better, one of the main reasons for this is that in the past Karachi has been voting under the shadow of one party’s gun. And now PPP Secures Victory in Karachi the local body election.

Development Efforts in Karachi: The Key to Their Success”

The allegation that this party won the election at gunpoint is 100% correct, but it would be wrong to say that this party did not have support in the city of Karachi. One of the main reasons for this was that the people of the city were always told that the PPP was only a representative party of the Sindhis and rural Sindh and that it could not play any role in the development of Karachi because Karachi itself It will make a developed person who lives in Karachi, etc. etc. What happened in these local body elections that the PPP candidates managed to win the elections in a big way in the city?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Role in PPP’s Victory in Karachi Elections”

In this chapter, it is important to make it clear to the readers that if all major roads in Karachi were built in the last few years, PPPP used provincial funds to build them. Not only that, during the rains, so much water used to collect from the airport to Shariah Faisal that cars were submerged, the Sindh government without wasting time widened Shariah Faisal, and made a big drain here for rainwater. After which water did not stop anywhere on Shaara Faisal last year, rain drains were also built in Malir, roads were widened in Korangi, sewerage system was improved, parks that were occupied were closed and family parks were opened. Built, where there was a problem of traffic jams for hours in Karachi, today there is a network of underpasses and bridges, an example of which is Tipu Sultan Road, where vehicles used to be stuck for hours. I voted for PP candidates because Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself is very active for the development of the city of Karachi. He inaugurates the development projects and then occasionally questions the ministers and officers regarding their completion in meetings, which is the reason why the development projects in Karachi are being completed on time.

“The Impact of PPP’s Development Projects on Winning Karachi Local Body Elections

In Karachi, the local PPP leadership was made a participant in the system by including them as advisers to the Chief Minister, after which they were seen holding meetings with the bureaucracy regarding development work, working in their areas, when All the parties were absent in the rains, PPP ministers, advisors and assistants of the Chief Minister who belong to every district of Karachi, were seen on the streets in their areas for drainage efforts, that is why the city of Karachi Today, this party has given an opportunity to serve this city by voting many times more than before.

PPP’s Strategy to win over Karachi’s voters in Local Body Elections:

Today, if the People’s Party has managed to perform better in the municipal elections in this city, then the credit of its victory goes to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and People’s Party Karachi President Saeed Ghani, whose doors are open to PPP workers as well as Karachi. was open 24 hours for the people, even in the environment of terrorism, Saeed Ghani was seen holding rallies in every corner of this city. Certainly, the local leadership of PPP also played an important role in this success. Let’s do development work in those areas where even a PPP councilor was never elected.

