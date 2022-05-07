<!-- wp:image {"width":1057,"height":604} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-07\/415530_8253356_updates.jpg" alt="A PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the power-sharing formula before him.\u2014 Geo News\/file" width="1057" height="604"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: PPP \u2014 the key party of the <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">ruling alliance<\/a> \u2014 has prepared a power-sharing formula for a collation government in Punjab.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>As per the new power-sharing formula, the PPP will seek four ministries and the chairmanship of the Senate. However, it has been decided in principle to give the post of governor to PML-N in the province.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sources privy to the matter said that a PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the proposals before him.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A day earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Makhdoomzada Hassan Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hassan Murtaza met PPP Senior Vice-Chairman and former prime minister <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Yousaf Raza Gillani <\/a>over dinner and discussed the power-sharing formula.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The party sources said that Hassan Murtaza\u2019s name was finalised for the slot of \u2018senior minister\u2019 while Ali Haider Gillani, Mumtaz Chang and Syed Usman Mehmood will be inducted into the provincial cabinet as ministers.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani\u2019s name has been finalised for the slot of Senate chairman. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Hamza Shehbaz took the oath of the office last Saturday after much delay and has been working without the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">cabinet.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->