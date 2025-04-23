Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that the alliance between the PPP and the PML-N will not be affected on the issue of canals, the PPP is a serious political party.

Talking to the media after attending a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council, he said that he said that the government is not afraid of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, but the PTI itself has fallen into its own trap. Our cases used to start in the Supreme Court and end here, but the cases of PTI leaders are under trial in subordinate courts.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the issues of canals and water distribution will be resolved by sitting together, both parties have signed a democratic charter, the alliance between the PPP and the PML-N will not be affected on the issue of canals, there can be reservations anywhere that can be resolved through talks, the PPP is a serious political party, it also brings the votes of the people.

On the issue of Indian terrorism, he said that India has a track record of propagating such incidents whenever a foreign guest comes. India occupied the lands of Kashmiris and killed them. The incident in occupied Kashmir is a false flag. India continues to commit terrorism in Pakistan. We have arrested Indian spies.