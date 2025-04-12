The intra-party elections of the Pakistan Peoples Party have been completed, according to the results, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party for a period of four years.

The intra-party elections of the Pakistan Peoples Party were held at the Central Secretariat, Islamabad. In which Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party for a period of four years.

In addition, Humayun Khan was elected as the Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party for a period of four years, Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Chin) was elected as the Secretary Information of the Pakistan Peoples Party for a period of four years.

Amna Paracha was elected as the Secretary Finance of the Pakistan Peoples Party for a period of four years. The office bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party are elected for a period of four years according to the party constitution.