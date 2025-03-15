Lahore: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has said on the issue of power sharing formula between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Punjab that PPP does not want to appoint its own Deputy Commissioner (DC) or administrative officer in Punjab and we do not have any group in the provincial bureaucracy.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider jointly spoke to the media after a meeting regarding power sharing between the ruling party Muslim League (N) and PPP in Punjab.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the alliance of PPP and PML (N) is to get the country out of problems and difficulties. In today’s meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the system of Pakistan, overcoming reservations.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that our issue is to take the country forward so that the people can be satisfied, PPP and PML (N) should do federal politics.

He said that the PPP should come to Punjab and the PML-N should come to Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that it is not my job to be satisfied with the performance of the provincial government, this decision will be the people’s, who spread the word that the PPP wants to appoint its own deputy commissioner or administrative officers.

Sardar Saleem Haider said that the PPP does not have any group in the Punjab bureaucracy, our politics revolves only around the people.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain said that all political parties should work on the National Security Plan to eliminate terrorism.