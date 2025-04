Islamabad: A PPP delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto has reached the Prime Minister’s House to discuss the controversial project to draw canals from the Indus River.

According to Express News, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached the Prime Minister’s House to meet him. Important progress is expected in the meeting between the two leaders.

The PPP delegation also includes Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Humayun Khan, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Shazia Marri.