ISLAMABAD: Leader of People’s Party and former Prime Minister was elected Senate Chairman unopposed by the government coalition while Sardar Syedal Khan Nasir of Muslim League (N) was elected Deputy Chairman Senate unopposed.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar performed the duties of the presiding officer in the Senate session.

As soon as the Senate session started, Tehreek-e-Insaf protested and PTI’s Ali Zafar expressed his opinion and said that the session should be postponed until the KPK senators come.

Later, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the presiding officer administered the oath to the newly elected senators after which the members signed the roll of members.

Faisal Vawda, who was elected as an independent senator, and Maulana Abdul Wasi of JUI did not take the oath of membership of the Senate.

Ishaq Dar said that the election of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate will be held at 12:30 noon.

Yousuf Raza Gilani, the candidate for the chairman of the Senate, submitted his nomination papers and Syed Dal Khan Nasir, the candidate of the government alliance for the deputy chairman of the Senate, submitted his nomination papers, while none of the two candidates submitted their papers.

Later, People’s Party’s Yusuf Raza Gilani and (N) League’s Sardar Syedal Khan were elected chairman and deputy chairman unopposed.

Presiding Officer Ishaq Dar administered the oath of office of Chairman Senate to Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Boycott of Tehreek-e-Insaf

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to boycott the election of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman tomorrow.

PTI demands that the election of chairman and deputy chairman should be postponed until the presence of the senators of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the House.

Party Position in the Senate

The Senate currently has 42 members in which PTI is the largest party with 17 senators while PPK has 10, (N) League 6, JUI (F) 3, Balochistan National Party one, MQM. 2, (Q) League One, Balochistan Awami Party 4, ANP 2 and 2 independent senators.