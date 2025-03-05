SAHIWAL – Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Hassan Murtaza has said his party will issue a white paper on one-year performance of the government, adding its alliance with the PML-N is not natural.“Our alliance with the PML-N is not natural. We are standing with the PML-N for the sake of the country,” the PPP leader said while speaking to journalists here on Tuesday.

Hassan Murtaza said PPP was not getting the protocol from the government as it should be given as a coalition partner.

PPP’s workers were being neglected. PPP always did politics in the best interest of the country, he said, adding, “It faces loss as a party, but it never did the politics, which harmed the country.“Pakistan is facing multiple challenges, and PPP stood with the country even at the cost its politics. Agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy, but the Punjab government thinks giving a few tractors to the growers will help improve agriculture, which is not true.“It necessary to give farmers solar panels on easy installments because they are worried to pay exorbitant electricity bills.”

He said the government did not do something special to be praised, adding PPP is with the journalists and condemns action against them under PECA Act.