ISLAMABAD:The power rate is anticipated to increase by Rs9.90 per unit, which could come as another electric shock to the populace.To make matters worse, the nation’s electrical deficit has grown to 6,344 megawatts.

In connection with the monthly fuel cost adjustment for June, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested the increase from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).The power regulator will hear a request from the CPPA that was submitted to Nepra on July 28.

The proposal claims that 13 billion units of power were produced last month at a cost of Rs213 billion.Additionally, it stated that this was the most expensive electricity ever produced in the nation.

The CCPA informed Nepra in its application that the price of electricity produced from coal was Rs20.80, while that from furnace oil cost Rs36.20 per unit.