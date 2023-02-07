Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), was charged with filing a murder-plot accusation against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. On Tuesday, an Islamabad court refused his post-arrest bail request.

Earlier today, after hearing the arguments from the prosecution and Rashid’s attorneys, the court had deferred its decision in the matter.

The AML leader’s nomination papers for the NA-60 and NA-62 by-elections, however, were able to be signed by the AML chief after the court’s ruling.

The former interior minister’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, informed the media after the verdict was released that they will appeal the ruling before a sessions court.

Imran Khan is the victim of a narrative, although no formal complaint has been made. However, the lawyer asserted that Asif Zardari had been the target of a slander action.

Today’s hearing

The court questioned Rashid’s attorney at the beginning of the hearing to determine whether their position was that their client was not a part of the plot allegedly intended to assassinate Imran Khan.

Rashid’s attorney, Sardar Abdul Razzik, informed the court that his client had made reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson’s speech and was not involved in the plot.

Additionally, the attorney argued that the case’s first information report (FIR) had been filed two days before to Rashid’s statement.

The lawyer said, “Even if a murder is committed right in front of the police, the crime is rarely reported that quickly. The law enforcement agency, he said, was responsible for the investigation and case registration.