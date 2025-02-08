The federal government is likely to further increase the tax burden on the employed class, while a total of Rs570 billion in tax is expected to be collected from the salaried class in the current fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the report, in this regard, the salaried class will pay 55 percent more tax than the previous year.

According to the FBR, last year, the salaried class deposited Rs368 billion in tax to the treasury, and Rs243 billion was collected in the first 6 months of the current fiscal year.

According to the statement, 300 percent more tax has been collected from employees compared to the first 6 months of the previous year.

According to the FBR, five years ago, the annual tax collection from the salaried class was Rs129 billion, in the year 2019-20 it was Rs129 billion, in 2020-21 it was Rs152 billion, while in the year 2021-22, tax collection increased to Rs189 billion.

According to the report, Rs264 billion was collected from the employed class in 2022-23. The salaried class has become the third largest tax-paying sector.