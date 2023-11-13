KARACHI: A positive business trend is being seen in the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Since the beginning of the business week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has seen a positive trend of business and at one point the 100 index increased by 927 points to reach the level of 56318.

It should be remembered that on the last day of the last business week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at 55,391 with an increase of 1129 points.

The 100 index of the stock exchange crossed the highest level of 55 thousand for the first time

On Friday, the 100 index remained in the band of 1134 points and today the highest level of the index was 55 thousand 506 and the lowest level was 54 thousand 371, deals of 64 crore shares were settled at 21 billion 14 crore rupees.