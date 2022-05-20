<!-- wp:image {"width":1064,"height":650} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/APP14-150522Islamabad-696x425.jpg" alt="Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference at PID" width="1064" height="650"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue,<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Miftah Ismail<\/a> said here on Friday that positive talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in the economic situation very soon.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a tweet, the federal minister said that the country\u2019s current account deficit (<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">CAD<\/a>) during the month of April has come down to $623 million, less than half the average for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021-22.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"width":1057,"height":426} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/image.png" alt="Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah" width="1057" height="426"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The minister thanked the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan, and pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He requested them to present a plan to export out of Pakistan and offered them tax breaks for that<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> purpose.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"width":1152,"height":413} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/image-1.png" alt="Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah" width="1152" height="413"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->