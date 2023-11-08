Pakistan Stock Exchange has had a positive start to business.

Tuesday was a great and historic day for the Pakistan Stock Exchange as the 100 index hit an all-time high and crossed the 54,000 mark for the first time.

The 100 index recorded a new high of 54,312, but ended the trading day down 124 points at 53,735, ending the 6-day streak of positive trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange on the 7th day.

Today, on Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange started the business in a positive manner and the 100 index has increased by 130 points to reach the level of 53866 at the beginning of the business.