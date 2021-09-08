Former Captain Of Birmingham Lions Cricket Team Ahmed Qureshi Criticised Selection Committee For Their Selection For Upcoming T20 World Cup While Talking To Media Representatives & Some Sports Journalists Qureshi Said “Poor Is The Most Decent Word I Can Use For This Selection I Don’t Want To Use Those Words Which Other Cricketers & Anchors Are Using “

He Further Added “I’ve Never Seen Such A Pathetic Selection Ever In My Life For WorldCup“ He Said After The Worst Performance Of This Team No One Will Take Any Responsibility By Him Self Ramiz Raja Will Say I Didn’t Take The Charge When Squad Was Announced, Misbah & Waqar Will Say We Resigned Due To The Selection Of This Squad Before Worldcup New Coaches Will Say We Came After Selection Hence Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim Will Be “The Sacrificial Lamb” All The Blames Will Be On Him

Answering The Question Of The Journalist That Who Do You Think Is Behind This Selection Qureshi Said “You All Know Very Well Don’t Fire Putting Gun On My Shoulder”