Tweet to @NaveedMurtaza11

Rally participants marched on foot from Soneri Bank Aliabad to Hunza Press Club. Slogans demanding the rights of the students, Hunza’s political and administrative issues echoed in rally. Activists of Hunza student organizations presented their demands in front of Hunza Press Club.

Addressing the rally, Jalal Brong, an official of the student body, said that the ban on student unions across the country should be lifted and the student unions should be restored immediately.

The senior PYA official also demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of a female student by a scholarship officer at Karakoram University and to ensure the representation of students in the inquiry committee.

The students said that due to poor internet signals in Gilgit-Baltistan, the students here are not benefiting from modern technology as much as today’s new generation should have. Besides, students are facing difficulty in taking online classes.

Criticizing Gilgit-Baltistan’s only nominal 4G network, Scom / SCO, a senior official of the Karakoram Students’ Organization said that the monopoly of SCOs in the name of Internet should be abolished to ensure the provision of Standard Internet.

Talking to media, Fawad Amir, organizer of the rally, said that the ban on fees in all public and private educational institutions should be abolished and Electricity should be provided to the people of by eliminating the worst load shedding.