ISLAMABAD: The Polyclinic has decided to close the evening OPD service amid recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The hospital has allocated 37 beds for Covid-19 patients, currently 27 coronavirus patients have been under treatment in Polyclinic, a spokesperson of the hospital said. The hospital has also cut down working hours of the morning OPD, according to the spokesperson.

Emergency department of the hospital will remain functional in the evening, spokesperson said. “Polyclinic have no issue of oxygen gas shortage, sufficient oxygen has been available for the isolation ward,” hospital spokesperson said.

“Oxygen gas has been in reserve for the emergency situation,” hospital official said. “The hospital has put off scheduled surgeries for indefinite period, owing to coronavirus patients,” spokesperson said. However, emergency surgeries would continue in Polyclinic.”

“Surgeries have been stopped to maintain the oxygen supply to corona patients,” hospital spokesperson said. “The use of oxygen gas has enhanced three-fold in third wave of coronavirus, which has stressed the healthcare sector,” the spokesperson added.