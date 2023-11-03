Following a meeting between President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan, a date of February 8, 2024, has been set for the upcoming general elections. The ECP had told the court earlier in the day that it had set the date for February 11 but had been instructed to confer with the president first.

Those who thought elections would not be held anytime soon are relieved by the deal. Undoubtedly, this is very good news, even if it means that the ECP will be reneging on its commitments once more because the date is a little later than the “end of January” deadline that the electoral body promised in late September and reiterated last week.

Additionally, it is a 95-day breach of the Additionally, it signifies a 95-day breach of the Constitution’s timetable for holding elections. During the hearing, the court dismissed the claims made by the ECP and the ministry of law that the president lacked the power to announce election dates.

It appears that this issue is now resolved. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa pronounced the court’s order while stating that the date set upon by the president and ECP must be followed. “The Supreme Court will announce the final date for polling,” he stated.

This ought to be the signal for the ECP and all political parties to start making serious plans for the elections. To guarantee a “free, fair, impartial, and inclusive election,” the former has three months.

Given the current political atmosphere and the parties’ constant complaints about not being treated fairly, it appears to be a lofty order. It is imperative for political parties to reorganise, thoroughly vet their candidates, plan campaigns, and begin galvanising voters ahead of the election. They face a difficult and protracted path ahead of them due to the fact that not much has been done in advance of the exercise. They ought to seize the advantage that the Supreme Court has granted them.

With the fog clearing, the ECP will be continuously monitored. This year, it willfully broke the Constitution several times, always defending the acts with the claim that they were required to ensure that elections met a high level of fairness.

It will all have been for naught if, after all of these infractions, the involved parties are still not given an equal chance to make their case to the general public. At the absolute least, it needs to show that it There is also discussion of using Article 254 to provide legal justification for the election delay. This does not, however, imply that those who planned to break the Constitution will get away with it. For everyone concerned, there must be dire and serious penalties.