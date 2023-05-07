The polling time has ended for the supplementary local body elections in 63 seats of 24 districts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad.

The latest news update on the Sindh Supplementary Local Government Election. The people of Sindh have been eagerly awaiting the results of this election, which will determine the fate of their local governance for the coming years. With several parties vying for power and the stakes high, the competition has been fierce, and the outcome is sure to have a significant impact on the province’s political landscape.

The polling process continued uninterruptedly from 8 am to 5 pm, but people within the polling station will be able to cast their vote.

Polling was held on 26 seats of 11 UCs and 15 wards in 7 districts of Karachi, while polling was held on 37 seats in other 17 districts.

