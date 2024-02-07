Polling was postponed due to the death of candidates in four constituencies of the country.

Polling has been postponed due to death of candidate Asmatullah Khattak from PK 91 Kohat 2, besides NA 8 Bajaur, PK 22 Bajaur 4 will not hold polling due to death of candidate Rehan Zeb.

PP 266 In Rahim Yar Khan 12, the election will not be held tomorrow due to the death of candidate Asrar Hussain.

According to the Election Commission, the elections in the respective constituencies will be held after the general elections and the schedule of these constituencies will be announced after the election on February 8.