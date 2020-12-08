When Apple dropped its bundled smartphone chargers from the iPhone 12 series, a few readers felt it was a matter of time before other device makers — like Samsung — followed suit. Rumors that the Korean firm would ditch the charger starting with the Galaxy S21 series first popped up in July and then gained traction in October.

This week, that rumor was hurled back into the spotlight. It’s by no means confirmed, but Samsung has criticized Apple in the past for questionable moves only to follow the firm at a later date.

Apple’s argument for removing the charger hinges on environmental concerns, but we’ve put its decision down to savvy marketing gamesmanship. For Samsung, it’s unclear what excuse the Korean firm will give users if the rumors are indeed true. But this did get us thinking about how many chargers Android Authority readers have in their possession.

How many smartphone chargers do you own?

No more than one21.9% Two 25.3% Three 16.2% Four or more 36.6%

Chances are if you’re reading this article you already own at least one smartphone charger. Maybe you have a drawer full of them from years of collecting devices. Perhaps you’re using an alternative charging solution from a third-party firm. Either way, we want to know just how many smartphone chargers you own.

If you have any additional comments, thoughts, or anecdotes about your smartphone charger collection or lack thereof, do drop a line in the comments section below. Also, be sure to make your vote count in the poll above. Your comment may be featured in this poll’s results article.