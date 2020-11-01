ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday emphasized that politics and crime must be separated.In a tweet statement, he said that red line should be accepted in the national interest of Pakistan and politics.The Minister said the nation understands difference between interest of Nawaz Sharif and national interest. He said the supporters of Nawaz Sharif will also have to realize this difference

.Earlier, addressing a press conference, he said certain elements from opposition parties have spoken against the state institutions for securing their vested interests.He reiterated that government will not allow anyone to give statements against the state institutions and damage the country’s image.The Minister said former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s anti-state statement provided the Indian media an opportunity to unleash propaganda against Pakistan. He said the elements, which are harming the country, will be held accountable, and in this regard, legal options are being deliberated upon.The Minister said the PDM is following the narrative of destabilizing the country. However, he said, the saner elements within the opposition parties do not agree to the narrative of their leaders, which aims at stoking instability in the country.He said there is also public resentment over the statements made against the state institutions. NNI