By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers and chairman Roze news SK Niazi while talking in Sachi Baat program

Swan River and Rawal Dam may prove to be a danger in the coming days he added Politicians do not listen to the public interest they have just their own interests they are not loyal and commited to the people they have top priority own mission what type of people are facing problems they don’t have any concern they are not doing their job in right manners they are full time busy in criticism and they don’t have time to think on the matters of people biggest dilemma of this country is we have a shortage of good leadership in our country we don’t work on the issues but we waste our time on backbiting and in criticism Politicians only run behind the chair, SK Niazi

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat”.

Imran Khan will have to think about his tone while talking in Sachi Baat he said

Imran Khan is sad to be deprived of power

If power is taken away, man becomes semi-mad Nayyar Bukhari

Imran Khan wants to worsen the situation in the country,

Water affairs expert Mohammad Abdullah’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

There is an effort to inform the public about climate change, Muhammad Abdullah

The issue of climate change will have to take a series he added that

America emits the most carbon gas, Muhammad Abdullah

To control climate change, it is necessary to have more trees further he argued More housing societies are being built, but there is no drainage system, Muhammad Abdullah

In 12 years, we have not made any preparations for climate change, Muhammad Abdullah

China took measures to avoid the effects of climate change ahead of time.

Imran Khan had announced to build of 400 dams, and Muhammad Abdullah