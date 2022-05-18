<!-- wp:image {"id":100193,"width":1006,"height":604,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-352.jpeg" alt="ECP rejects Senate nomination papers of PML-N's Pervaiz Rasheed - Pakistan - DAWN.COM" class="wp-image-100193" width="1006" height="604"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pervaiz Rasheed\u00a0<\/a>on Tuesday said that political stability was need of the hour and incumbent government was taking all possible steps to steer the country out of economic and political crises.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Talking to a private news channel, he said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all-out efforts to create a business-friendly environment for strengthening the national economy.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said that <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf<\/a> (PTI) leaders were dragging state institutions into politics.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Replying to a question, he said government would conduct the general elections after electoral reforms as there may be financial and constitutional hurdles in-case of immediate elections, decision in this regard would be taken with consensus of all political allied parties.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Moreover, he said that incumbent government was facing financial issues due to the PTI\u2019s flawed economic policies which made the lives of masses miserable.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Rasheed told that the government was working hard for the welfare of the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">people.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->