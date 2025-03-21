Peshawar: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said that there is an allegation that corruption is happening in our province. If corruption was happening, the province would have been in surplus? Then such corruption should be in all provinces.

Addressing the Iftar party, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been rescued from its financial difficulties. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is currently in a surplus of Rs 159 billion, Punjab province is in a deficit of Rs 148 billion. Transparency has been brought to the province. It is said that corruption is happening in our province. If corruption was happening, the province would have been in surplus? Then such corruption should be in all provinces.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that for the political stability of the country, the founder of PTI must be released. Only with the release of the founder of PTI will the political stability of the country come. The situation was normal before the end of the PTI government, but now terrorism and unrest have increased.

He said that talks should be held with Afghanistan, there is a border of thousands of kilometers with Afghanistan, when I talk about talks, there is opposition, the PDM government also decided to talk to the Taliban, a national dialogue is needed for the improvement of the country.

The Chief Minister KP said that there can be no dialogue without releasing the founder of PTI, no battle can be won without the people, public trust is necessary to win the war against terrorism, we will have to go with public opinion.