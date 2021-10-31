SWABI: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that political

opponents have no concern for the people and they are just running a movement to

‘protect looting’.

Addressing a function in Marghuz area of Swabi, Murad Saeed said that inflation

is an international issue and the people should be ashamed who are blaming PTI

government for inflation.

“In the tenure of ‘easy load’ government, there was terrorism and the people of

Malakand became homeless and the Swabi people provided us their homes. I am

really grateful to them,” he said.

The minister further said that if the ‘pickle party’ announces the dates of the public

gathering, then these people cannot hold such gathering. “When people were

associated terrorism with Islam, then Imran Khan came and said that Islam is a

religion of peace,” he maintained.

Murad Saeed said that the previous governments robbed the people but Imran

Khan gave free medical treatment to the people and provided health cards all over

Punjab in December. “Peace was restored in our Swabi under the security forces

and Imran Khan’s government while the people’s jobs were opened and tourists

came here as well as Swabi received foreign exchange.”

He further said that trade avenues are open with CPEC, adding that ‘pickle parties’

talk about inflation and sugar, even sugar mills belong to Zardari and Sharifs.

“If you love the people, then make sugar cheaper, you love only the future of your

children. Nawaz Sharif went for treatment but has not received any medicine so

far.”