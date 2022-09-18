PUNJAB: The chief secretary’s decision to resign and take a two-week leave of absence is a glaring example of the strained relationship between officials and the province’s current leadership. It is regrettable that the ruling PTI-PML-Q coalition pushed him to the point where he kept asking the federal government to remove him from the province. Since the PTI-PML-Q coalition took back control of Punjab in the wake of a contentious judicial interpretation of the Constitution’s defection clauses, the chief administrative officer has received little attention from Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. Mr. Afzal has found the excessive political meddling in administrative decisions, particularly the abrupt transfers of civil officials, to be particularly aggravating.

Uncertainty surrounds his future, although, given the province’s current political climate, he is unlikely to return to his position. Possibly Mr. Elahi had it in mind all along, as he has accused Mr. Afzal of aiding the opposition PML-N in getting Hamza Shehbaz elected chief minister in April.

Politicians and bureaucrats have never gotten along without conflict. It is well known that politicians from all parties have utilized patronage schemes, abrupt transfers, and the threat of punishment to control the bureaucracy. The last few years, however, have been particularly difficult for senior commanders stationed in Punjab. The National Accountability Bureau has forced many people to endure suffering.

They have been caught up in the province’s numerous political shifts over the past five months, including wholesale transfers by entering governments, which has made it challenging for them to make daily decisions that directly affect the quality of service delivery to citizens. No surprise governance has degraded so greatly, as bureaucrats choose to win favor with the ruling politicians in their pursuit of coveted posts and further privileges, instead of executing their jobs. Several civil service reforms have been implemented over the course of the previous seven decades to increase the capacity of the bureaucracy and enable it to deliver services effectively. Due to the politicization of this significant state institution, none have been successful. The nation is enmeshed in