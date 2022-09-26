By District Reporter

CHAKWAL: Senior journalist Khawaja Babarsaleem Mehmood said on Monday that the political effects of Imran Khan’s Chakwal rally have started to emerge. It has become clear from Imran Khan’s visit to Chakwal that all the tickets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will be distributed in Chakwal district by Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Sarfaraz and in this regard PTI chief Imran Khan told Raja Yasir Sarfraz. Green signal has been given. However, Imran Khan’s Chakwal rally was full. It is a different thing that due to some administrative incompetence, the rally did not come out as expected and Imran Khan also sat on the stage and watched the empty field for one and a half hours. However, in the coming elections, the competition will be between PTI and PML-N and in this regard, PML-Q has also established its importance in Constituency 59 and two provincial assembly seats and it is prominent in the victory or defeat of any party. are in a role-playing position. He was speaking live from Chakwal Press Club Studio. The host of the program, Zulfiqar Mir, said that, however, Imran Khan’s rally has created great enthusiasm among the PTI workers and this enthusiasm was very noticeable on the occasion of the rally. However, PTI has managed to create a powerful political force in Chakwal district. Senior Journalist Mohammad Shafiq Malik said that Hafiz Amar Yasir has proved that he will play an important role in the upcoming general elections by bringing thousands of people to Imran Khan’s rally from the platform of Muslim League-Q. He said that the people of Talagang do not like to hear anything about Talagang district at this time, Talagang district is the place where the people of Talagang are sitting and laying their clothes and it is clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is locally. No one is showing much interest, which is the reason why Talagang district was not mentioned in Imran Khan’s rally in Chakwal. Senior journalist Khawaja Daniyal Saleem said that the current political system has completely failed to solve the problems of the people and Now people’s problems will not be solved without getting rid of the foul smelling system. In the last 75 years, all the political and military rulers have not taken any serious steps to change the destiny of the country, that is the reason why today this great country is suffering from financial crisis despite having all the resources. Senior journalist Raja Iftikhar Ahmad said that after the end of Imran Khan’s government, loud claims were made to improve the economic situation, which are still promises and now Ishaq Dar is being named that he will control the dollar. However, if inflation is not controlled in the coming months, people’s confidence in the current democratic system will definitely be weakened. Analyst Murshid Abdul Khaliq said that Imran Khan is spending billions of rupees on his rallies while three and a half million people of the country have been drowned in floods. Let them be given to those who are lying helpless under the open sky to maintain their life relationship.