ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has prohibited any political leaders from attending the hearing on the case involving the election of the Punjab chief minister.

Prior to the hearing of Pervez Elahi’s appeal against Dost Mohammad Mazari’s decision in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during the Punjab CM election, strict security measures have been put in place in and around the top court.

Although registered beat reporters from the media are permitted entry into courtroom number one, a police force is stationed outside of courtroom number one.



Despite the constitutional situation, the 37-member Punjab cabinet takes the oath.

Coalition government and PDM would petition the SC for the creation of a full bench, arguing that Punjab’s failure is attributable to its severe posture.



Elahi’s request in opposition to Mazari’s decision: SC orders Hamza Shahbaz to serve as ‘trustee’ CM till Monday

Only those parties involved in the case will be permitted to enter courtroom number one, other from this.

Through speakers, the SC’s chambers six and seven can hear court proceedings.Speaking in rooms 6 and 7, you can hear the SC proceedings.

