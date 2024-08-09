WHAT HAPPENS when an immovable item and an unstoppable force collide? For the past two or so years, political watchers in Pakistan have debated this issue.

One side is the PTI, which continues to advance unabated in spite of all attempts to halt it. On the other side is the establishment, which has remained stationary in the face of several obstacles. The impasse brought about by these two parties’ failure to come to an agreement has rocked the nation and shaken the economy.Since it can’t last forever, recent comments made by PTI founder Imran Khan have sparked wild rumors. Are they going to, or not? Though neither party seems eager to give in, the anxiety is evident. On May 9, there is a standoff between those who want an unequivocal apology and those who won’t issue one without conditions. Who is going to initiate contact? A lot is at stake.

Mr. Khan recently made it known that he would be willing to apologize on May 9th, provided the state could back up its claims. This “softening” of his position is regarded as a significant change. But he demands that an impartial panel look into the accusations made against his party first.While it may be necessary to look into the claim that the events of that day were the result of a “premeditated conspiracy,” Mr. Khan must acknowledge that his party was there in the streets on May 9 and that they were involved in, if not the cause of, the violence that day.

If he thinks that what transpired was wrong, then he should at least offer an apology for the violent protests and the resulting destruction of public property. A commission may be tasked with handling everything else.

It is impossible to overlook the manner in which Mr. Khan was mistreated by numerous Rangers members on that particular day or the details surrounding his detention as reported by the Islamabad High Court. They give the background information required to comprehend the reasons for the protests.

The events that followed were categorically incorrect, but the state should also take responsibility for its errors. It must provide prosecutors access to all evidence and allow anybody charged with crimes connected to May 9 to face trial in regular courts.would have the authority to request penalties commensurate with the offenses committed.

The leadership of Pakistan must direct their attention toward policies rather than incidents. For millions, this might mean their future. Now the country needs to move on, for their sake.