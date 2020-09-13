Police unable to arrest rapists on fourth day

LAHORE : Police are still unable to arrest the rapists involved in motorway incident on fourth day (Saturday) however strict monitoring of seventy individuals possessing criminal record is ongoing. Police have decided to include relatives of the affected woman in investigations along with the claimant. DNA tests of all residents of Karol Ghati will be conducted as samples of fifteen arrested suspects did no match. The investigation committee formed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani inspected the crime scene. The authorities said that the investigation is being carried out according to the latest scientific methods and assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon. CM Usman Buzdar said in his statement that this is a test case which will be brought to logical conclusion soon and the culprits will be given exemplary punishments. The CM directed to authorities to keep him informed of the entire case progress. On the other hand, police contacted the victim to record her statement but her family apologized from recording the statement citing that her health condition is not good at the moment. The focal person said it is understandable and agreed to record the statement later. A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to form judicial commission in the case in which the Punjab government, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, IGP Inam Ghani and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh have been made parties.

The plaintiff has taken the stance that the CCPO accused the affected woman of the incident and the Punjab Police have completely failed in providing protection to people. Crime ratio has increased due to the negligence and non-professional behavior of the police, the petitioner said while requesting the court to form a judicial commission. Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hoped that the case will reach its logical conclusion in a few hours and said CM Usman Buzdar is completely monitoring the proceedings.Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement that the Punjab Home Department, Punjab Forensic Science Agency, police and all other institutions are busy in investigations. The rapists will soon be nabbed, he said. “Media and official spokespersons are requested not to spread fake news regarding the matter. Information coming from only the CM, information and law ministers, IG and home department will be considered correct. “Members of the media strategy committee should not issue any policy statement as information minister is the only spokesperson of the province. The government is trying its best to arrest the culprits and the nation should remain hopeful.” Punjab IGP Inam Ghani declared different news on media and social media regarding arrest of rapists in the case as fake and contrary to facts. He said no culprit has been arrested as yet. I am monitoring the investigations myself and will share news if any success is achieved, the IG remarked. Police will submit the initial report to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today. The CM has also summoned the investigation team for briefing.