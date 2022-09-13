Five individuals were killed in a “remote controlled” blast in Swat’s Bara Bandai region on Tuesday, including a member of the peace committee and his police guards, according to the police.

Idrees Khan, a member of a “peace committee” (also known as a local defence committee) that was established throughout Swat after the Taliban seized power in the region between 2007 and 2009, was named as the suspected target.

Locals claim that the members of these committees engaged in combat with Taliban terrorists to defend their union councils and villages.

According to Swat Station House Officer (SHO) Fayaz Khan, preliminary investigations indicate that today’s incident was a “remote control bomb” that was intended to hit Idrees.

He claimed that at 6:30 pm, a bomb took place close to the Kot Katai village while Khan and his police guards, head constable Rambil and constable Tauheed, were in a car.

Sanaullah, a bystander, and another unnamed guy were also slain in the attack. The Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital has received the bodies.

According to Fayaz, the car Khan was riding in was also totally damaged, and the police have blocked off the area. No one has yet taken ownership of the situation.

Mahmood Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, became aware of the explosion as soon as it was reported, and he requested a report from the inspector general of police.