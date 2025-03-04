LAHORE – The police on Tuesday submitted the report in connection with a case seeking details of the cases against former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.The police submitted the report in the court of Justice Tariq Nadeem of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the report, 32 cases have been registered against Pervaiz Elahi across Punjab, with 15 cases registered in Lahore, including those from May 9.

Investigations are underway in 13 cases related to May 9 against the former Chief Minister of Punjab.

The police report states that 4 cases are registered in Faisalabad, one in Attock, and one in Gujranwala, while 11 cases from May 9 are registered in Rawalpindi.