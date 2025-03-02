LAHORE : With the start of Ramazan, Punjab police have been put on high alert in the province, Dunya news reported here on Saturday.Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has issued directions for stepping up security around mosques, Imambargahs, markets and bazaars.

Over 75,000 policemen, officers, officials and volunteers have been deployed to guard people during Ramazan.

The IG ordered the policemen to be vigilant and alert and don’t let anybody enter the worship places without thorough checking.Police mobiles, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Elite Force, QRF and other teams would continue patrolling round the clock.

The IG directed officers concerned to tight security at entry and exit points of cities while CCTV cameras would also be used for comprehensive security arrangements.

He urged the masses to cooperate with police by giving information about any suspicious activity around them.