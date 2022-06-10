KARACHI:Police officials, including the senior superintendent of police (SSP) East and station house officer (SHO), reached Brigade City Court on Friday in an effort to seize authority over Aamir Liaquat’s mortal remains for the conduction of a postmortem autopsy.

Police personnel are likely to file a petition seeking court orders for extradition.

They maintained that an autopsy was mandatory under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure – which ordains the “police to enquire and report on suicide” or death “under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion”.

However, the relevant court was closed due to Friday prayers and the judicial staff had also left the court.

Soon after, the televangelist’s ex-wife, son and daughter reached the City Court as well.

‘Autopsy necessary’

Police personnel stated that it was important to know the cause of death and asked the administration at the cold storage to hand over his body to the Brigade police station.

Police officials directed that Aamir’s mortal remains should not be handed over to anyone other than the police station and that legal action will be taken if the body was handed over to anyone else.

They also reached the storage room and tried to convince Aamir’s son to agree to the autopsy.

Aamir Liaquat’s family, however, denied the autopsy.

Preparations are underway for his burial at the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum.

Syeda Bushra, the first wife of Aamir Liaquat took to social media and spoke about her former husband’s untimely demise.

“My former husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain has passed away. His funeral prayer will be offered today after Friday prayer at 2pm at Jama Masjid Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton and he will also be buried in the premises of the shrine,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bushra said that Aamir’s son Ahmed and daughter Dua Aamir refused the post-mortem of their father and he will be buried as per his wish.

She also asked people to pray for her former husband.