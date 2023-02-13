ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court heard an appeal from two police officers who were given the death penalty for the murder of Osama Satti (IHC).

The appeal was considered by a two-member IHC panel consisting of Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

In court, attorney Zahidullah represented petitioners Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa.

Police men Ahmed and Mustafa’s death sentences were challenged in the petition. It demanded that the trial court’s ruling be overturned since it violated the law and called for the release of the arrested police officers.

Following today’s case hearing, notices regarding the two police officers’ appeal were issued, and the court continued the hearing to March 13.

After being found guilty by a district and sessions court in the federal capital last week, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, and three other defendants were each given a life sentence for their involvement in the murder of Osama Satti.