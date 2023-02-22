KARACHI: Police officers in the nation’s southeast are no longer allowed to use smartphones while on duty.

As militants stormed a police compound in the provincial capital and killed at least five individuals, strict restrictions were put in place.

In a recent development, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon placed restrictions on police officers’ usage of smartphones while on duty.

All police officers were informed via a communiqué that officials were using cell phones despite having received explicit instructions not to do so from all field formations. It stated that anyone found disobeying the rules will face disciplinary action.

سندھ میں پولیس اہلکاروں کے دوران ڈیوٹی اسمارٹ فون کے استعمال پر پابندی پولیس افسران اور اہلکار اکثر دوران ڈیوٹی سمارٹ فون استعمال میں مصروف پائے جاتے تھے

آئی جی سندھ آفس کی جانب سے حکم نامہ جاری

اب سندھ میں تمام پولیس اہلکار دوران ڈیوٹی سمارٹ فون استعمال نہیں کریں گے، pic.twitter.com/h21gck30BQ — Unofficial Karachi Police (@Muhamma35799635) February 22, 2023

It was stated that field formations were in charge of ensuring that instructions were followed exactly as written.