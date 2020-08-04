Police martyrs write golden chapter with their blood: IGP

ISLAMABAD : The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs. It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan while addressing a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. IGP Islamabad visited Martyrs’ Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls. There ceremony was attended by officials of Islamabad police, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmed and its other office bearers. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements. He said that 49 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow before the anti-social elements. He said police is basically a risky job and police officer has to handle brutal and mindless violence. Everyone is proud that Islamabad Police has always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds. “We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens,” the IGP Islamabad added. The IGP said that he is thankful to Prime Minister who has approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police and said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of martyrs. He said the children or family members of martyred personnel are being employed in Islamabad police while a special desk has been established at Police Line Headquarters to facilitate the families of martyrs. He appreciated DIG and SSP headquarters for arranging such a graceful ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices of policemen. Islamabad police chief said that educational facilities would be provided to the children of martyred personnel and expenses at universities would be also provided by Islamabad police. He said that 49 policemen of Islamabad police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their services would be remembered for ever. He also urged the other policemen to devote their lives for services to people because no other task is better than it. IGP Islamabad ensured the families of martyred personnel to stand with them in any difficult time and not to forget the services of those who sacrificed their lives for our bright future. President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed said that conducive environment for business activities was ensured by policemen and those sacrificing their lives ensured bright future for us. Later, the IGP distributed cash and gifts among the families of martyred personnel.