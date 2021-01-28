ISLAMABAD : The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has Thursday paid a visit to Federal Judicial Academy to apprise under training police officials over the criminal justice system.

Some 90 per cent of those accused of crimes walk free only because of negligence in the investigation into their cases, the CJP said today. He said that concrete evidence is of the principal value when it comes to the investigation so strong which can get a conviction. Justice Gulzar Ahmed highlighted to them the importance of police and their investigation in the criminal justice system, citing the department is a pillar.

Separately to happen today, a bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam announced a brief verdict over the appeal of the Sindh government against the Sindh High Court’s April 2020 decision. In the majority verdict a member of the bench wrote his note of dissent. Four convicts of the murder case, British national Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh, co-accused Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil had moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) in 2002 challenging their convictions handed down by the Hyderabad Anti-Terrorism Court after finding them guilty of abducting and killing American Journalist Daniel Pearl. The high court overturned the verdict of the ATC and acquitted convicts on April 02, 2020.