The main suspect in the recent murders of four Muslim men in the metropolis of Albuquerque has been apprehended, according to police in us state of New Mexico, who made the announcement on Wednesday.

The authorities identified the offender as Muslim Muhammad Syed, 51.

All four of the victims had Pakistani or Afghan origin.. The other three were killed within the past two weeks, with one occurring in November.

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said in a statement that local police & Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents worked together to investigate the crime that had alarmed the public.western United States’ 5,000-strong Muslim population.

Syed reportedly left his Southeast Albuquerque house on Monday as authorities prepared to search it, driving the Volkswagen Jetta that authorities believe was used in at at one of the murders. The same automobile had previously been listed by investigators as a “vehicle of interest.”

Investigators took Saeed into custody and searched his home and car. According to the police statement, they found more evidence connecting Syed to the deaths.