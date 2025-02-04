The reality show “India’s Got Talent”, hosted by Sameer Raina, has run into legal troubles. The issue arose when comedian Jessie Nabam, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, made controversial comments in a special episode.

Sameer Raina asked Jessie in an interview if she had ever eaten dog meat, to which Jessie replied that people from Arunachal Pradesh eat dog meat, although she herself has never tasted it.

Jessie added, “I know because my friends eat it. They sometimes eat their pets too.”

The statement drew strong reactions from the show’s panelists. Comedian Balraj Singh Ghai in particular questioned the authenticity of the statement. The controversy has led to an FIR being filed by Arunachal Pradesh resident Arman Ram Veli Bakkha, accusing Jessi Nabam of making derogatory remarks about the locals of the area.

The FIR was registered at Itanagar police station on January 31, 2025, and the complainant has sought immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.